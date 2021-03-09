Brokerages Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to announce sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Electronic Arts.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,077.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total value of $792,524.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,055 shares of company stock valued at $16,618,414 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 251,800 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,685 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA opened at $127.21 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electronic Arts (EA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.