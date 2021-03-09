Brokerages Expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to Announce $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Lumentum posted earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,930. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,738,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LITE stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.17. 33,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,845. Lumentum has a one year low of $59.06 and a one year high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

