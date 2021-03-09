Brokerages Set Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) PT at $9.25

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

BWEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadwind stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,148. The stock has a market cap of $102.98 million, a P/E ratio of -103.15 and a beta of 1.72. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadwind will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

