Brokerages Set Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Price Target at $18.00

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,108,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,179,000 after buying an additional 355,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,025,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,388,000 after acquiring an additional 536,249 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,407,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,182,000 after acquiring an additional 362,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,356,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 62,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 802,865 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGMO stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 52,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,778. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. Research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

