Brokers Set Expectations for ChromaDex Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ChromaDex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

ChromaDex stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. ChromaDex has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $645.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43.

In related news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $196,332.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,651.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 528.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

