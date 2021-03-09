Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,150,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the January 28th total of 18,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:BAM opened at $41.61 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $44.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,134.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,086,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,698,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,253 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2,103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,090,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,375 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

