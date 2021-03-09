Brother Industries, Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BRTHY)

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brother Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.98. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of BRTHY opened at $42.75 on Monday. Brother Industries has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.13.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions Business, Personal & Home Business, Machinery Business, Network & Contents Business, Domino Business, and Others segments.

