BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $13.20 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $325,084,000 after purchasing an additional 752,193 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $135,499,000 after purchasing an additional 570,164 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after purchasing an additional 418,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 386.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 391,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,068,000 after purchasing an additional 311,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.77. 11,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,072. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $264.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

