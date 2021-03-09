BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $387.51. 122,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,243,365. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.35. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.