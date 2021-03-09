BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned 0.30% of Badger Meter worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,461,000 after purchasing an additional 224,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Badger Meter by 2,750.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,009,000 after purchasing an additional 746,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 576,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Badger Meter by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

BMI traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,637. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.30. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $112.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.32 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at $766,653.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

