BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.9% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank grew its stake in Visa by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 399,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,338,417 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $511,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after purchasing an additional 99,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Visa by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $219.59. The company had a trading volume of 220,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,848,171. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $428.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

