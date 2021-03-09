BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $4.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,049. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,913,420. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

