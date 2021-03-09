BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,445 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 1.2% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $29,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,287,000 after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 48,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

BDX stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The company has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.77.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

