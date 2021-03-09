BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 673 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 9,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 19.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

AWK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.13.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.