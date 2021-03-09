Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 327,919 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises 0.6% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.22% of Cadence Design Systems worth $83,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,403,137,000 after acquiring an additional 980,279 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,066,000 after purchasing an additional 150,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,533 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,517,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,642,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,092,000 after buying an additional 178,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $124.94 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.62 and its 200-day moving average is $121.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,218,031.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 5,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $806,563.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 299,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,838,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,222 shares of company stock valued at $28,071,579. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

