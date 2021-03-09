Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Trading 9.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) traded up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday after Brookline Capital Management raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $10.00. Brookline Capital Management currently has a buy rating on the stock. Caladrius Biosciences traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $2.00. 5,793,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 7,872,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 85,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 118,600 shares during the period. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $119.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

