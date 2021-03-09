Caleres (CAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Caleres to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CAL stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.82.

In other news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $216,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,985.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $115,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,381.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $831,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

