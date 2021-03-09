Campbell Soup (CPB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Campbell Soup to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup stock opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.94.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.