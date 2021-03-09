Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$52.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CSFB from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.54% from the stock’s previous close.

CNQ has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.50 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$30.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.24.

Shares of CNQ traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$38.94. 2,015,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,044,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.40.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.85 per share, with a total value of C$360,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,195,917.75. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$159,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,350,112 shares in the company, valued at C$75,154,231.65. Insiders sold 191,500 shares of company stock worth $6,049,011 over the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

