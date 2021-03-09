Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Short Interest Update

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the January 28th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 814,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

CNNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,536 shares in the company, valued at $11,517,742.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Cannae by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cannae by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cannae by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNNE traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,849. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.81. Cannae has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. The company had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.35 million. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. Cannae’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cannae will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

