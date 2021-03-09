Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $45.95 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 403,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,656 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.5% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $45,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $720,866,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,786,213 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 30.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Fiserv by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $117.85 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $121.83. The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 90.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

