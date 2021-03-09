Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $15,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.10.

LEN opened at $85.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.