Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CMD stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.98. 20,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.05, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.81. Cantel Medical has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $89.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMD. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cantel Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

