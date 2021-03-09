Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. The company invests primarily in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, senior and second-lien loans and equity securities. Capitala Finance Corp. is headquartered in Charlotte, United States. “

Shares of CPTA stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.02. 65,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,861. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Capitala Finance has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $43.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The investment management company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.31). Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 118.60%. Equities analysts predict that Capitala Finance will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry W. Carroll bought 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $49,503.18. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

