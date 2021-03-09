Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The investment management company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 118.60%.

CPTA stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. Capitala Finance has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 3,541 shares of Capitala Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

