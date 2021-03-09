Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The investment management company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 118.60%.

CPTA stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35. Capitala Finance has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 3,541 shares of Capitala Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Earnings History for Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit