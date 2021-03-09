Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.
Several brokerages have commented on CATM. Barrington Research lowered Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Gabelli cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.
CATM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $38.58. 551,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 77.20 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59. Cardtronics has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $42.09.
In other news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $219,233.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,607. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Terry sold 26,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,021,377.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,646 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 364.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,870 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 50.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 181.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Cardtronics in the third quarter worth about $303,000.
About Cardtronics
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.
