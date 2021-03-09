Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CATM. Barrington Research lowered Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Gabelli cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

CATM traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $38.58. 551,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 77.20 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59. Cardtronics has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $42.09.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $219,233.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,607. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Terry sold 26,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,021,377.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,646 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 364.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 69,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,870 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 50.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 181.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Cardtronics in the third quarter worth about $303,000.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

