CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading 12.2% Higher

Mar 9th, 2021

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s share price shot up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.90 and last traded at $64.66. 1,471,651 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 816,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.62.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.93 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. Research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $864,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,942 shares of company stock worth $7,750,541. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 20.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

