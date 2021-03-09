Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Upgraded by Macquarie to Outperform

Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival Co. & from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.75.

NYSE:CCL opened at $26.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,273,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,116,000 after purchasing an additional 942,706 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,652 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

