CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%.

NASDAQ PRTS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 2.65. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.95.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRTS shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other CarParts.com news, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,718.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mehran Nia sold 596,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $8,391,404.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,409.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,366,404 shares of company stock valued at $19,614,904 in the last ninety days. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

