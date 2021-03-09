Carry (CRE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.63 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded up 49.5% against the dollar. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Carry has a market cap of $58.43 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Carry Coin Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,977,684,546 coins and its circulating supply is 7,262,978,645 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

