Caspian Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.71 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. Caspian has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $178,001.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Caspian Profile

CSP is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

