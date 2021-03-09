CCL Industries’ (CCL.B) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCL.B. Raymond James upped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cormark raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$75.63.

CCL.B stock opened at C$69.27 on Monday. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$34.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$63.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.51.

In other news, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.27, for a total transaction of C$3,363,705.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 625,964 shares in the company, valued at C$42,111,164.73. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,509,600. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,705.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

