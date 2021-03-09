Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) traded up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.82. 930,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,224,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $91.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James V. Caruso acquired 37,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,756.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jarrod Longcor acquired 29,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,899.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 74,074 shares of company stock worth $100,000. 5.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 1,203,135.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 709,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

