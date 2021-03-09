Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 3.12. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $8.41.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0137 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

