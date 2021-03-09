Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Senior Officer Sells C$873,282.40 in Stock

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$546,021.60.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded up C$0.36 on Tuesday, hitting C$12.61. 316,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,437. The company has a market cap of C$3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 8.94. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.52 and a 52 week high of C$19.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CG. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 target price (up previously from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CSFB dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.28.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

