Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CENTA. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $45.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,489,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,154,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,609,000 after acquiring an additional 257,561 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 51.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 690,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after purchasing an additional 234,697 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,661,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,386,000 after buying an additional 106,968 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

