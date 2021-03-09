Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 4,327 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,761,000 after acquiring an additional 49,555 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,834,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,607,000 after acquiring an additional 83,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,068,000 after acquiring an additional 146,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $309.27. 3,026,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,142,234. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

