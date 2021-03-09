Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 8,860 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.59. 72,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,751. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $91.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

