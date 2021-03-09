Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.8% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $24,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $4.83 on Monday, reaching $229.06. 216,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,943,955. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Macquarie increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

