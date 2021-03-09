Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in American Water Works by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 542.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

NYSE AWK traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.13.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

