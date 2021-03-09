Cerity Partners LLC Sells 289 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $32,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 172,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,324,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 26,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 101,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $450.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,272. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $177.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $490.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $466.34. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.