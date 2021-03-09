Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $25.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.62. Certara has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $2,224,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $8,775,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $8,085,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

