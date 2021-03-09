Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Trading 9% Higher

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) shot up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.28. 3,489,271 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 2,215,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerus news, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $326,882.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,239.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 56,105 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $448,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 418,649 shares of company stock worth $3,318,959. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cerus in the 4th quarter worth about $8,674,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerus by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 18,701 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cerus by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 102,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

