CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Price Up 10.5%

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)’s stock price rose 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.91 and last traded at $54.68. Approximately 383,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 428,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

CEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities cut shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average is $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,468.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $2,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $399,261.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,612,058.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,203. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CEVA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CEVA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CEVA by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CEVA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in CEVA by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

