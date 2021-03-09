ChemoCentryx, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCXI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $55.29 on Monday. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,411.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,279,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,203,947.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,761 shares of company stock worth $8,476,482. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,507,000 after acquiring an additional 332,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 14.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,914,000 after acquiring an additional 249,604 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 16.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,020,000 after acquiring an additional 152,558 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter valued at $44,319,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at $46,873,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

