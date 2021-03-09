Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.32 Billion

Brokerages expect that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will announce sales of $29.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.46 billion and the highest is $31.16 billion. Chevron posted sales of $31.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $119.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.33 billion to $125.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $124.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.08 billion to $139.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.24.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $4,415,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,151,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $110.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

