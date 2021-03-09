Cigna (NYSE:CI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $242.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cigna’s stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. The company’s revenues have been increasing consistently since the last several years. Its acquisition of Express Scripts bodes well for the long haul. It divested its Group Life and Disability insurance business, which will reduce its debt level and streamline operations. Its expanding international business provides diversification. Operating profitability achieved by controlled medical care cost along with other operating costs is aiding the company’s bottom line. Higher membership is another boon. A strong capital position coupled with coupled with solid cash generation abilities leads to investment in business. However, higher leverage is a concern for the company. Rising operating expenses might dent the company’s margins too.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $235.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $237.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.32.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,206 shares of company stock valued at $39,603,967. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Cigna by 81.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.7% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 70,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,893,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,635 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,750,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

