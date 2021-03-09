Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Raised by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,621,719. The firm has a market cap of $198.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

