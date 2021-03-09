Citi Trends (CTRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $80.91 on Tuesday. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $86.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.30 million, a P/E ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, CEO David N. Makuen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,033.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $61,740.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $428,312.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

