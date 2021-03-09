Citigroup Inc. Purchases 7,876 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $51,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,916,000 after acquiring an additional 57,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,309,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,227,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,750,000 after buying an additional 48,844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after buying an additional 189,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Xylem by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,528,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,538,000 after buying an additional 53,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on XYL. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,566 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

